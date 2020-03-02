× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/2/20: Chicago Bulls’ First-Ever Startup Competition Heats Up, The Pros and Cons of Taking a 401(k) Loan, & Costco Shares Are On The Rise Due To Coronavirus

Ji Suk Yi hosts the Monday, March 2nd edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) From Chicago Inno, Jim Dallke, Senior Editor, and Katherine Davis, Associate Editor, discuss a range of start-up, tech and innovation stories transforming our city. Chicago Bulls’ first-ever startup competition announced the five finalists up for a $50,000 equity investment from LOUD Capital, the winner will be announced during half time at the March 10th game. Chicago investing fintech startup M1 Finance hit a major milestone last week as it now has $1B of investor money on its platform. Grubhub rolled out a membership model to retain loyal customers amongst the increasing competition in food delivery choices. San Francisco insurance startup Vouch grows its Chicago presence as the city continues to be a hotbed for insurance innovation and plans to hire for new jobs. Chicago startup HealthJoy raised $30M and plans to hire 200 new employees.

Segment 2: (At 13:18) Real estate and finance expert Ilyce Glink, CEO of Best Money Moves, discusses some of the alarming statistics around the lack of savings and growing credit card debt in the country. Also, why Fintech innovation has resulted in weekly payroll systems and the positives and negatives when taking a 401k loan to pay off other debts.

Segment 3: (At 20:51) WGN Radio’s Amy Guth discuses trending business news with Ji, including shoppers flocking to Costco over coronavirus fears, why health officials are asking you to not buy a face mask, the results of a WalletHub survey on the best and worst states for women during Women’s History Month and Chicago was named a top metro area for corporate investment by Site Selection magazine.