The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Bill Conway makes his case for beating Kim Foxx and Kasso gets real about the changes at his beloved Tribune

Posted 4:52 PM, March 2, 2020, by , Updated at 08:02PM, March 2, 2020

Bill Conway joins John Kass for The Chicago Way

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(03/02/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Democrat candidate for Cook County State’s Attorney Bill Conway to discuss why he’s the lawyer ready to take on Kim Foxx in the March 17th, Illinois primary. And, there’s more to the story about why we celebrate Christopher Columbus Day. Plus, Kasso gets real about the changes at his beloved Tribune.

