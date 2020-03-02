Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on Joe Biden’s South Carolina primary win: “Biden has bounced back, there’s gonna be a wholesale movement towards him…Biden is alive.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally Monday, March 2, 2020, at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Mark McKinnon, the co-creator, co-executive producer, and co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Craziest Political Campaign On Earth joins The Roe Conn Show to give his analysis of former Vice President Joe Biden winning big in the South Carolina primary.

