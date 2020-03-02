× Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on Joe Biden’s South Carolina primary win: “Biden has bounced back, there’s gonna be a wholesale movement towards him…Biden is alive.”

Mark McKinnon, the co-creator, co-executive producer, and co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Craziest Political Campaign On Earth joins The Roe Conn Show to give his analysis of former Vice President Joe Biden winning big in the South Carolina primary.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3736282/3736282_2020-03-03-011522.64kmono.mp3

