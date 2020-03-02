× ‘Rod Blagojevich Superstar!’ is returning to the stage for one night only!

The amazingly talented and hilarious T.J. Shanoff and Ed Furman join Justin to talk about the return of their smash production, “Rod Blagojevich Superstar!” T.J. and Ed talk about why they are bringing this show back, the premise of the original production, the challenges involved with creating the updated show, how satirist Andy Borowitz will take part in the show, getting most of the original cast back for this new production and the chances we will see a revival of this production. You can find tickets to the special fundraising event here.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.