Matt Bubala Full Show 2.29.20

Posted 3:16 AM, March 2, 2020, by , Updated at 08:55PM, March 1, 2020

Roger Badesch, Matt Bubala and Jess Raines (WGN Radio)

At 1:30 a.m., Scott Weiner, co-owner of Roots, joins the show in-studio to chat about three specialty pizzas as we celebrate National Pizza Day this month. Our good friend Roger Badesch also makes a surprise visit! Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins the conversation to talk all things movies. At 3 a.m., journalist Tim Hornyak joins us live from Tokyo to talk about the impact the Coronavirus has on the 2020 Olympics. Throughout the show we discuss tv shows that should make a comeback and more!

 

 

 

