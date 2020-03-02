× Matt Bubala Full Show 2.29.20

At 1:30 a.m., Scott Weiner, co-owner of Roots, joins the show in-studio to chat about three specialty pizzas as we celebrate National Pizza Day this month. Our good friend Roger Badesch also makes a surprise visit! Blockbuster Blake Stubbs joins the conversation to talk all things movies. At 3 a.m., journalist Tim Hornyak joins us live from Tokyo to talk about the impact the Coronavirus has on the 2020 Olympics. Throughout the show we discuss tv shows that should make a comeback and more!