"Elton Jim" sees The Eagles perform "Hotel California" in NYC, and gets validation for "elevator dating"

In this 197th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recaps his recent visit to New York’s Madison Square Garden to see The Eagles perform their vintage album, “Hotel California,” in its entirety. Don Henley and company were in fine form and it’s a “must-see.” Also, one of Jim’s recent “million-dollar ideas” gets a lift into reality.