× Apple agrees to half billion settlement for throttling older iPhones.

Apple will pay up to $500 million dollars to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of slowing down older iPhone models to compel users to buy new ones. Former Chicago Sun-Times tech columnist, and tech contributor to Boston Public Radio, Andy Ihnatko joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how Apple throttled down their processor to slow down older models iPhones.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3736289/3736289_2020-03-03-020329.64kmono.mp3

