Apple agrees to half billion settlement for throttling older iPhones.

Posted 8:16 PM, March 2, 2020, by , Updated at 08:15PM, March 2, 2020
AppleLogo-KTLA

(KTLA-TV graphic)

Apple will pay up to $500 million dollars to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of slowing down older iPhone models to compel users to buy new ones. Former Chicago Sun-Times tech columnist, and tech contributor to Boston Public Radio, Andy Ihnatko joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how Apple throttled down their processor to slow down older models iPhones.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.