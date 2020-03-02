× Anna Davlantes Show 3/2/20: How to Stop The Coronavirus From Spreading,”Being Small” Author Lori Orlinsky, & The Impact Of The Coronavirus On Business

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Monday, March 2nd:

Happy Pulaski Day! State officials have confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in Illinois, and it’s the spouse of the third case. Can deep cleaning your home or your office help you avoid the novel coronavirus? (At 8:42) Rich Kurkowski is the president of Stratus Building Solutions of North Chicago. He discusses how to effectively sanitize your home or business to help stop coronavirus. (At 17:11) Benjamin Singer, MD, pulmonology and critical care medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital weighs in on the latest facts surrounding the coronavirus epidemic including its physical symptoms, how it spreads, and how public health officials are managing the disease’s spread. (At 27:39) Lori Orlinsky is indeed one of Chicago’s very own. She is a multi-award-winning children’s book author, freelance writer, mother, and the director of marketing for WTTW/Chicago PBS. Lori and her daughter Hayley joined Anna in the studio to talk about her book “Being Small (Isn’t So Bad After All)”. “Being Small” is a picture book about a little girl who is scared to go to school because she’s the shortest kid in the class. Lori will be at Barnes & Noble Old Orchard for a book reading and signing at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th. For more information, visit loriorlinskyauthor.com. (At 38:49) It’s Money Monday and Jonathan Hoenig, Portfolio Manager at Capitalistpig Hedge Fund LLC, Fox News Contributor & author of “A New Textbook of Americanism: The Politics of Ayn Rand,” stopped by to discuss the latest trends in the business world. (At 57:22) Andrea Darlas, Sr. Dir. of Constituent Engagement at the University of Illinois, speaks about the schools’ recent recall for their students studying abroad in Italy & South Korea to return home. Andrea says students, faculty members, and staff who are coming from countries under CDC travel advisories of Level 2 or 3 who choose to return to the campus to resume activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. (At 1:08:46) And for trending topics, we’re covering David Byrne’s musical appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”