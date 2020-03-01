× WGN Radio Theatre #458: Tales of The Texas Rangers, Phil Harris & Alice Faye, The Lives of Harry Lime, General Electric Theatre, Rocky Fortune & The Unexpected

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for February 29, 2020. First up we have “Tales of The Texas Rangers: Hanging by a Thread” Starring: Joel Mccrea; (11-26-50). Next up is a classic episode “Phil Harris & Alice Faye: Mother’s Day Present” (05-08-49). Our third episode is: “The Lives of Harry Lime: Rogue’s Holiday” Starring: Orson Welles; (09-21-51). “General Electric Theatre: Random Harvest” Starring: Ronald & Benita Colman; (07-09-53) will be our fourth show of the night. Our final episodes of the night will be: “Rocky Fortune: Steven In A Rest Home” Starring: Frank Sinatra; (10-13-53) & “The Unexpected: Masterpiece” Starring: Barry Sullivan; (09-19-48)

Part 1:

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3735916/WGNRADIOTHEATRE022920_2020-03-01-080316.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3809.mp3

Part 2: https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3735919/RT0229220-SEGMENT2_2020-03-01-082819.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3809.mp3

