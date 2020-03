× The Cast of Apollo Theater’s “Middletown – Ride of Your Life”

You know the names, now watch Sandy Duncan, Donny Most, Adrian Zmed and Kate Buddeke in Apollo Theater’s “Middletown – Ride of Your Life.” This week’s theater segment features the cast of the show in a round table discussion about their individual careers and the show itself. Listen to Dean Richards’ full interview, below.

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards, @Andy_Masur1

Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!