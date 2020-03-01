× Taking a look at Gov. J.B Pritzker’s proposed budget for the fiscal year

Rick Pearson speaks with Illinois House Republican leader Bill Brady about various issues in Springfield. Bill shares his take on J.B. Pritzker’s proposed budget and the lack of support he believes Pritzker will receive on the tax increase; and emphasizes the need to focus on job creation efforts for the state. Bill also touches on the crucial need for school funding, DCFS, and other services/resources directed towards helping the youth throughout IL.