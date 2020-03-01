× Sports Central 03/01/20: How do you want the White Sox to handle the Astros this season?

Mark Carman is in for a shortened Sports Central. How do you want the White Sox to handle the Astros this season? Would you want them to hit the Astros hitters when they come up to bat? Or would you rather them just try and beat them? Later Mark shares some audio from Michael Jordan who spoke at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service. Finally, Coach Joe McKeown joins the show to talk about the Women’s basketball team and how they can make a big run in the NCAA tournament.