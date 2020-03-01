× Karen Conti | Full Show 3/1/20

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off with Damon Cheronis, Harvey Weinstein defense attorney, on his involvement during the Weinstein trail. Then, we hear about the incredible play Her Honor Jane Byrne from lead actress Christine Dunford, playwright Nicky Brooks and WGN Radio’s Walter Jacobson shares the incredible history of the Jane Byrne era. As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. If you have a legal question for Karen, call her office at (312) 332-7800 or email her at wgn@askkarenconti.com.