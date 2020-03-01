× “Her Honor Jane Byrne” at the Lookingglass Theatre

The Lookingglass Theatre Company is currently hosting the incredible play Her Honor Jane Byrne. Lead actress Christine Dunford, playwright Nicky Brooks and WGN Radio’s Walter Jacobson join Karen Conti to discuss the play and the incredible history of the Jane Byrne era. You can find more information on the play or purchase tickets here.

