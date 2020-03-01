× Get Up-to-Date on Politics with Analysts Jim Warren and Paul Lisnek

First, political analyst Jim Warren talks about the North Carolina Democratic primary results and where all of the candidates stand in its aftermath. Warren also touches on which candidates look the strongest in the debate and financial categories.

Paul Lisnek also gives his take as he joins the show to talk about a lot of the same political topics.

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards, @Andy_Masur1

Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!