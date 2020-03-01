Get Up-to-Date on Politics with Analysts Jim Warren and Paul Lisnek

Posted 2:06 PM, March 1, 2020, by

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 after winning the South Carolina primary. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

First, political analyst Jim Warren talks about the North Carolina Democratic primary results and where all of the candidates stand in its aftermath. Warren also touches on which candidates look the strongest in the debate and financial categories.

 

Paul Lisnek also gives his take as he joins the show to talk about a lot of the same political topics.

 

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards@Andy_Masur1
Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.