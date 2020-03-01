× Food Time: The Vegetarian Chicago Diner Cookbook

Today’s Food Time show goes ‘meatless’ in light of the Lenten season and getting healthier. Chicago Diner chef Jose Martinez joins the segment to talk about how the diner is cooking up some if your meat favorites meals, in meatless fashion. Chef Martinez also talks about his favorite recipes from the Chicago Diner Cookbook. So, whether you observe Lent or just want to eat healthier, this edition of Food Time is sure to satisfy.

