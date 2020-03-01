People have their temperature checked, as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, as they enter the headquarters of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities party to wait for the results of the general elections in Trnava, Slovakia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Slovaks voted Saturday in parliamentary elections widely expected to unseat the country's long-dominant but scandal-tainted center-left party that governed on an anti-immigration platform, in favor of a coalition headed by center-right populists. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Coronavirus: Are You at Risk? Do Surgical Masks Help? Dr. Kevin Most with What You Should Be Doing
Kevin Most, DO, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital, talks about the latest on the coronavirus. Dr. Most reveals who’s at risk for the coronavirus and what symptoms you should watch for with the coronavirus. Plus, Dr. Most says whether or not the surgical masks are doing any good, and what you should be doing to prevent yourself from contracting the coronavirus.