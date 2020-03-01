× Coronavirus: Are You at Risk? Do Surgical Masks Help? Dr. Kevin Most with What You Should Be Doing

Kevin Most, DO, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Hospital, talks about the latest on the coronavirus. Dr. Most reveals who’s at risk for the coronavirus and what symptoms you should watch for with the coronavirus. Plus, Dr. Most says whether or not the surgical masks are doing any good, and what you should be doing to prevent yourself from contracting the coronavirus.

