YCharts Market Watch: Scott’s “bomb shelter” stocks | Startup Showcase: Jane West

On the show, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by breaking down some of the top stocks this week per YCharts. Scott talks in-depth about his top picks for the week which include Twitter, Zoom Communications and Sprout Social.

Then on the Startup Showcase portion of the show, Scott talks with the CEO of Jane West, Jane West. Jane West is a global leader in expertly made, superior quality cannabis accessories and consumables.

