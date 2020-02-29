× This is History: Wally Phillips’ Black Box Mystery, Keith Thibodeaux ‘Little Ricky’ from ‘I Love Lucy’ Looks Back at the Classic Sitcom, The Day We Had No U.S. President, City of Chicago Incorporated

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk ‘This is History’ including the incorporation of the City of Chicago, the day in 1849 that America had no President, the telephone is introduced, WGN Radio’s Wally Phillips debuts his black box, the life of character actor William Frawley and a look back at ‘I Love Lucy’ with Keith Thibodeaux (who played Little Ricky), the Chicago City Council approves lights at Wrigley and more.