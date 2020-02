× OTL #698: Talking tavern culture at Rose’s, IL Equitable Restrooms Act, The Secret History of Frank “Little Sonny” Scott Jr.

Mike Stephen stops by Rose’s bar in Lincoln Park while on the Winter Tavern Tour, discusses the importance of the Equitable Restrooms Act, and learns the Secret History of Frank “Little Sonny” Scott Jr. This week the local music comes from Bloom.

