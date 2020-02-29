× Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/29/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, THE Rae Kaplan from Kaplan Law Firm, Credit Expert Gary Novel, House Ten David Robinsion, and Founder of Traverse Brokerage Marc Toomey

This week, Rae Kaplan answers questions regarding how early do parents need to plan to there kid’s college education and what is the best way to secure federal student loans to get the most significant benefit and save the most money. Doug Robinson from House10.com joins the show to explain how he is helping three out of the 20 show listeners who have contacted him to help sell their home in 10 days! Kredit Guru and show regular Gary Novel describes how he helped Charles from Glenview get bankruptcy off his credit report so he could qualify for a mortgage with the lowest rate possible. Finally, Marc Toomey from Traverse Brokerage quarterbacks your financial plan for you and your spouse.