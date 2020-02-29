Classic Chicago Commercials: Legendary Pitchmen and Memorable Jingles

Posted 1:09 AM, February 29, 2020

PHOTO: Courtesy of Victory Auto Wreckers

Roger Badesch, WGN News Anchor and Pop Culture Enthusiast, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.

What is your favorite classic Chicago TV commercial or pitchman of all-time?

