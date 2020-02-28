× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/28/20: The Dow Suffers Worst Week Since 2008 Financial Crisis, Active Shooter Training For Businesses, How To Save The Most Out Of Your Retirement, & Co-Founder and CEO of Clearcover Kyle Nakatsuji

Ji Suk Yi hosts today’s edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch for Friday, February 28th.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Jon Najarian, Contributor at CNBC & Co-founder of Najarian Family Office and Market Rebellion, joins the show with his stock tip of the day (Microsoft) and gives us his assessment of this wild week on the markets. It took the S&P 500 just six trading days to go from record highs to a correction. That’s the fastest such swing in more than 70 years. Coronavirus fears have wiped out $3.4 trillion from the S&P 500 over that span.

Segment 2: (At 4:36) CEO of Sikich, Chris Geier, is a former undercover police officer and expert on workforce safety. Geier discusses ways companies can adopt a comprehensive approach to workforce safety that goes beyond physical security to include preventative measures, such as educating employees to recognize warning signs, implementing anonymous reporting platforms and creating incident response teams.

Segment 3: (At 15:42) Economist Mark Grimaldi explains why socking all your money away in a 401k could potentially be a tax trap. He explains other options that will save you money and three steps to improve your savings strategy which is covered in his book RetireSMART! Plan for a tax-free retirement.

Segment 4: (At 24:37) Kyle Nakatsuji, Cofounder and CEO of Clearcover, a car insurance startup has raised more than $104 million to date and launched in multiple markets. The Chicago tech company has invested in technology innovations to create an efficient online platform that results in cost efficiency, disrupting business as usual and changing the future of auto insurance.