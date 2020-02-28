× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.28.2020: Coronavirus and the markets, Kartemquin Films spotlights Chicago’s one-handed pianist, Operation North Pole, Bright Side of Life

John Williams checks in with Washington Post Economics Correspondent Heather Long on the latest effects of Coronavirus fears on the stock markets, and why people need not panic. Then, Mr. Fix-It Lou Manfredini joins John to recap the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame Night at the Fights. Lou was honored there. Kelly Leonard, executive vice president of The Second City tells John a story that inspired a new documentary currently in production by Kartemquin Films, about a Chicago pianist who became well-known just playing with one hand. John also wants to compile a list of 50 positive thoughts by the end of the show, and he accomplishes the goal with the help of you. Plus, Operation North Pole Founder Tim Crossin describes the organization’s biggest event of the year, which a March 2 fundraiser will contribute to. Finally, John gives you the Bright Side of Life segment.