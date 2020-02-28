× Justin Kaufmann Show 2-28-20: CPD shooting on the CTA Red Line, new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and C2E2 weekend

The Justin Kaufmann Show for Friday, 2.28.20: Chicago police shot a man at the CTA’s Grand Red Line station this afternoon and video of the incident has gone viral online. Were the police justified in shooting the man? Vincent Zurzolo, COO of Metropolis Collectibles, tells us about how he turned collecting comic books into a lucrative career and his appearance this weekend at C2E2. A new coronavirus case in California is the second of unknown origin. And tonight an Oregon coronavirus infection becomes the third case of unknown origin in the U.S. How worried are you? Are you changing your plans because of the coronavirus? The great actor and comedian Michael Rapaport chats about his career and his show tomorrow night at The Vic. And Public Enemy will be out this weekend to support Bernie Sanders. Is there one presidential candidate you would vote for if your favorite artist or actor supported?