× Anna Davlantes Show 2/28/20: The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone Updates Us On The City’s New Transit Safety Plan, How To Turn Your Hobbies Into Cash, & The Best & Worst Food and Drink For Your Teeth

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Friday, February 28th:

It’s been a busy day for state and local officials. Earlier this morning, Mayor Lightfoot joined the Chicago Police Department and CTA to unveil the city’s comprehensive public transit safety plan. Then, Mayor Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. Pritzker joined local health officials to provide an update on the novel coronavirus outbreak. (At 8:13) Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, has been covering it all. She joins Anna to discuss the latest news from both press conferences. For more information about the coronavirus can be found on the IDPH website, the CDPH website, and the CDC website and questions can be directed to the IDPH hotline at 1-800-889-3931. (At 19:28) Haley Boblink, a 27-year-old from Humboldt Park, has turned her love of music and hobby of collecting vinyl records into major profit by reselling them online at Mercari, an online marketplace for selling gently used items. Haley joins Anna to share her story as well as some secrets to success when selling online! (At 30:19) Dr. Alan J. Acierno is a practicing dentist and the CEO of DecisionOne Dental Partners. He stopped by to talk about National Tooth Fairy Day and they quiz one of our listeners about the best and worst food and drink for you’d teeth. And the questions are a lot harder than you think.