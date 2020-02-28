× Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport: “With any art form, the most important thing is to make it personal”

Actor, comedian and podcast host Michael Rapaport joins Justin to talk about his career, how he started out as a stand-up comic, how he has evolved as an artist, the vulnerability of performing stand-up, the importance of remaining authentic, how much growing up and living in New York influences his work, his interest in hip hop and his documentary about A Tribe Called Quest, what he loves about hip hop, why he gets involved in a variety of different projects, why he’s returned to stand-up after being an actor for so long, how he feels about his beloved New York Knicks and his stand-up comedy show this weekend at The Vic.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.