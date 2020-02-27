The Molson Coors facility is seen Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. An employee at the historic Molson Coors facility shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself. Six people, including the shooter, were killed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the facility. The brewery remained closed Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow reports from Milwaukee near Molson Coors
WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow joins John Williams to share the latest findings on the Molson Coors shooting, involving an employee of the company.