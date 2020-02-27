× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.27.2020: Molson Coors shooting, canceled plans for fear of quarantine, Coronavirus vs. Flu

John Williams revisits your obsessions in everyday life after receiving an onslaught of text messages on the subject in Wednesday’s show. Then, WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow checks in from Milwaukee near the Molson Coors brewery where an employee-involving shooting left four dead Wednesday evening. John asks FOID card holders for knowledge on gun silencers after it was found that the gunman involved used the tool. Secretary of State Press Secretary Dave Druker joins John again to answer two additional questions from listeners in the process of obtaining their Real IDs. And John invites friend Kathy Boranello to explain why she has decided not to take her vacation to Hawaii this weekend in fear of being quarantined for Coronavirus. Northwestern Medicine Family Physician Dr. Paul Ravenna explains why although the numbers of cases will likely grow, Coronavirus isn’t to fear in the United States.