The John Williams NewsClick: Should red light cameras go?

Posted 8:29 AM, February 27, 2020, by , Updated at 08:26AM, February 27, 2020

In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, vehicles pass by a red light camera in Chicago. The fight over red-light cameras has landed in the Illinois Legislature, where lawmakers who say the recording devices are dishonest and fail to make driving safer are pushing to ban them in communities across the state. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.