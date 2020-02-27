Secretary of State Press Secretary Dave Druker answers another Real ID question

Posted 2:47 PM, February 27, 2020, by

A car drives near the Washington state Dept. of Licensing office in Lacey, Wash., Friday, June 22, 2018. Some Washington licenses and identification cards will soon be marked with the words "federal limits apply" as the state moves to comply with a federal law that increased rules for identification needed at airports and federal facilities. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Secretary of State Press Secretary Dave Druker checks back in with John Williams to answer another couple of listeners’ questions about obtaining their Real IDs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.