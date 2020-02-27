Nick Digilio 2.26.20 | Mind Reader Mark Toland, Svengoolie talks Stooges and C2E2, great magic tricks and more
Hour 1:
+ Mark Toland, Mind Reader
Hour 2:
+ Chicago legend Rich Koz (a.k.a. Svengoolie)
+ Greatest Magic Tricks of All Time
Hour 3:
+ Greatest Magic Tricks of All Time (cont.)
Hour 4:
+ Are movies getting too long?
+ Our favorite long films
+ Classic Stand-Up: David Spade
Hour 5:
+ Our favorite long films (cont.)
+ Know Your Onion!
+ Weird College Majors
