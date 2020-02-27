× Nick Digilio 2.26.20 | Mind Reader Mark Toland, Svengoolie talks Stooges and C2E2, great magic tricks and more

Hour 1:

+ Mark Toland, Mind Reader

Hour 2:

+ Chicago legend Rich Koz (a.k.a. Svengoolie)

+ Greatest Magic Tricks of All Time

Hour 3:

+ Greatest Magic Tricks of All Time (cont.)

Hour 4:

+ Are movies getting too long?

+ Our favorite long films

+ Classic Stand-Up: David Spade

Hour 5:

+ Our favorite long films (cont.)

+ Know Your Onion!

+ Weird College Majors

