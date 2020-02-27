× Market Overdrive | Considering schools when buying, Renting trends in the city, Getting your home plant ready for spring and much more!

On this episode of Market Overdrive, the #MODSquad talks to Marc Dumas about how to consider where your kids can go to school when buying a house in a certain neighborhood. Then we talk to Neha Sheth about the renting trends in the city. Rebeca Borges also stops by to tell us how we can get our homes plant ready for Spring and Greg Dekalb introduces us to the owners of Kinzie Chophouse. This jam, packed show is how the #MODSquad starts a season!!!