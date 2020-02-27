Kevin Brasler explains how you can save on your homeowners insurance.

Posted 6:30 PM, February 27, 2020

Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor at Consumers'​ Checkbook

Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor at Consumers’​ Checkbook joins The Roe Conn Show to explain how you can save money on your homeowners insurance, and get the best results. Brasler also gives tips on how not to get ripped off on spring home repair.

