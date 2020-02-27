Listen: Northwestern vs. Illinois – Also available on 1000 AM

Is “The Invisible Man” something you should see…even though you can’t see him? Richard Roeper has the review of the horror classic remake right here!

Posted 6:46 PM, February 27, 2020, by , Updated at 06:43PM, February 27, 2020

Elisabeth Moss in "The invisible Man" (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Richard Roeper, columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, joins The Roe Conn Show to review this week’s film releases:

“The Invisible Man”- An update on the horror classic, starring Elisabeth Moss.

“Seberg”- starring Kristen Stewart

“The Misogynist”- starring Dylan Baker

