× Groupon’s new CTO on why his job is more about people than tech

Groupon’s new CTO, John Higginson, explains why his job is less about coding and more about people, plus how to be the kind of leader your team respects. Becoming CTO has meant putting people before machines. “This is more a people role than a technology role,” John says. “Figuring out how to get the right people is hands down the most important thing I need to spend my time on.”