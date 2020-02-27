CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 19: Drake Caggiula #91 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates to the puck in front of Jonathan Toews #19 and Mark Scheifele #55 of the Winnipeg Jets at the United Center on January 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Jets 5-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Drake Caggiula On His “Surreal” Connection to Joanthan Toews
Drake Caggiula followed in Jonathan Toews’ footsteps when he attended the University of North Dakota seven years after the captain left UND for the NHL. Caggiula has held onto a picture Toews autographed for him when they met, and now they’re skating on the same line together. Drake joined the Bob Sirott Show to talk about the relationship he has with his fellow Fighting Hawk, the nickname Toews has for him, and how he hopes to stay in Chicago long term.