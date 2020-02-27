× Brother of slain barista Kenneth “Kenny” Paterimos: “We gave police the murderer with the weapon on a silver platter…I don’t get why he’s not being charged at all.”

Santiago “Julian” Bueno, the brother of Kenneth Paterimos who was killed outside a popular River West bar joins The Roe Conn Show to tell his side of what happened the night his brother died. He also wants to know why the person who killed his brother is still roaming the streets, even after he was apprehended by police the same night of the incident.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3735422/3735422_2020-02-28-000922.64kmono.mp3

