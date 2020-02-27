Bob Sirott Full Show 02.27.20 | Survey Says Consumers Subscribe to More Than One Streaming Service, Find Out Why…,

Posted 11:19 AM, February 27, 2020, by

Bob Sirott

On this episode, the show starts off with WGN-TV Reporter Mike Lowe, covering the latest on the Milwaukee shooting. Orion Samuelson has the agriculture report, and the Top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest news. Blackhawks player, Drake Caggiula joins the show, and later Jen Sabella Director of Strategy  and Co-Founder of Block Club Chicago has the latest local news. According to a special edition of the Nielsen Total Audience Report, consumers are spending nearly one-fifth (19%) of their TV time streaming content, Social Media Expert, Scott Kleinberg joins the show to navigate things and talk about the social media component. Dean Richards has the entertainment report, and the show wraps up with entertainment-industry-powerhouse, Ron Onesti in studio and David Hochberg from Homeside Financial.

Listen to the podcast here:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.