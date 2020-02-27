× Anna Davlantes Show 2/27/20: The Latest On The Red Light Camera Bill, Tik Tok & The Danger Behind Likes, & Preparing Your Pets for Coronavirus

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Thursday, February 27th:

In today’s edition of the show, we’re covering Pope Francis’s suggestion of giving up online trolling for Lent and Facebook banning ads on false claims about products linked to coronavirus. The Illinois House on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to tear down nearly 100 red-light cameras. (At 7:23) Rep. David McSweeney (R-Barrington Hills) speaks with Anna about the passage of his red light camera bill. (At 20:30) Retired Police Sergeant Pete Koconis joins Anna Davlantes to describe the increase of carjacking within the city, bail reform, civilian review of the Chicago Police Department, and much more. (At 36:38) WGN TV meteorologist Mike Janssen talks about his preparation for the 2020 Chicago Polar Plunge benefiting the Special Olympics. (At 42:12) Dr. John Duffy and Chicago Tribune’s Heidi Stevens discuss Taylor’s Swift “The Man” video, the latest Tik Tok challenge and the dangers behind likes. Heidi also addresses the latest newsroom leadership restructuring at the Tribune. (At 1:00:00) Did the coronavirus actually come from pangolins? Can pets get or carry coronavirus? Is CBD safe for your pets? Noted pet expert Steve Dale answers all your pet questions.