A passenger wearing a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 arrives to the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Washington Post Personal Financial Columnist Mary Singletary: Don’t get out of the market for Coronavirus fears!
Washington Post Personal Financial Columnist Mary Singletary joins John Williams to advise on what to do with retirement and mutual funds in response to drastic effects on the market by the Coronavirus. Michelle explains why leaving the markets is one of the worst mistakes that can be made at this point.