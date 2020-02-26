× The last ‘Swap Meet’: Thanks for four years of telling us about your junk!

It’s Wednesday night so that means it’s time for The Swap Meet with Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker! And unfortunately, this will be the last Swap Meet for a while as Greg is moving out of state at the beginning of March. So, let’s take this segment out in style! Tell us about your memorabilia, your collectibles, your junk! We will miss you Greg and thanks for all the good times and the old stuff! Good luck in Nevada!

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.