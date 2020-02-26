Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on the CBS Democratic debate: “I thought it was chaotic, divisive, and toxic.”
Mark McKinnon, the co-creator, co-executive producer, and co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Craziest Political Campaign On Earth joins The Roe Conn Show to give his analysis of the CBS Democratic Presidential debate.
