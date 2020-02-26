× Showtime’s Mark McKinnon on the CBS Democratic debate: “I thought it was chaotic, divisive, and toxic.”

Mark McKinnon, the co-creator, co-executive producer, and co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Craziest Political Campaign On Earth joins The Roe Conn Show to give his analysis of the CBS Democratic Presidential debate.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3735113/3735113_2020-02-27-022713.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!