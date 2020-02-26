× Nick Digilio 2.25.20 | The Coolest Toys from ToyFair 2020, Space Expert Rod Pyle, The History of the Filet O’ Fish

Hour 1:

+ GizWiz Dick DeBartolo reports on ToyFair 2020

Hour 2:

+ Toys that nearly killed us

Hour 3:

+ Rod Pyle, Ad Astra Magazine

Hour 4:

+ Rod Pyle, Ad Astra Magazine (cont.)

+ The Secret History of the Filet O’ Fish

Hour 5:

+ Wild McDonalds Items from Around the World

+ Classic Stand-Up: Rodney Dangerfield

+Blackhawks Express

