Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel has your Lent menu covered!

Posted 1:39 PM, February 26, 2020, by , Updated at 01:38PM, February 26, 2020

Phil Vettel in the Skyline Studio with John Williams

Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins John Williams to share his recommendations for Lent, which include fish options at the below restaurants. Phil then gives the Tribune’s take on plant-based meat substitutes, though the archdiocese disagrees with its consumption. And it’s that time for the James Beard Foundation nominations!

Notes from Phil:

Shaw’s Crab House, 21 E. Hubbard St. (also in Schaumburg, near Woodfield Mall)
Fahlstrom’s Fresh Fish Market, 1258 W. Belmont
Porto, Portuguese-style seafood, 1600 W. Chicago Ave. (at Ashland)
Catch 35, 35 W. Wacker, also in downtown Naperville
Calumet Fisheries, 3259 E. 95th St. (the smoked fish is way better than the fried fish)
Irish Times, an Irish pub in Brookfield (been there 20+ years)
