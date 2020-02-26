× Air Apparent & McCall of Davvn: Three Strikes

Producer Air Apparent & one-half of the duo Davvn, McCall discuss their Pop Punk song: Three Strikes. McCall and Air Apparent also speak about how their collaboration came about & what is Pop Punk.

Check out Airapparentmusic.com for music and upcoming tour information for Air Apparent

Like Air Apparent on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Airapparentmusic

Follow Air Apparent on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Airapparently

Check out music and projects from Davvn at: Davvn.com