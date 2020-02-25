A lone hiker navigates the 31st street beach bike trail in a stiff wind and blowing snow off Lake Michigan, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) × WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory: “Be prepared for snow this evening” A lone hiker navigates the 31st street beach bike trail in a stiff wind and blowing snow off Lake Michigan, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory joins John Williams to address the doubts surrounding today’s expected snow and slow rush hour. https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734661/WGN-TV_Meteorologist_Demetrius_Ivory_Be_prepared_for_snow_this_evening__2020-02-25-191201.64kmono.mp3