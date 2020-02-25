The Chicago Way w/John Kass: The prosecutor who put George Ryan in prison challenges Blago’s pity party. And is bail reform keeping us safe?

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich acknowledges Chicago Cubs' fan Ronnie Woo Woo after a news conference outside his home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Chicago. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year prison sentence for political corruption. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(02/25/20): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by attorney Patrick Collins (King & Spalding), who led the legal team that successfully prosecuted ex-governor George Ryan for racketeering, to look at Rod Blagojevich’s claims about his unfair prosecution. Plus, the Chicago Tribune’s Gary Marx stops by to fill in the gaps of Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ rosy report about bail reform.

