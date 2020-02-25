Chonnam National University staff wearing protective attire are on standby for special transportation for Chinese students studying at their university, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Chinese students of the university are to arrive from China after their holiday. China and South Korea on Tuesday reported more cases of a new viral illness that has been concentrated in North Asia but is causing global worry as clusters grow in the Middle East and Europe. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Is the coronavirus having an affect on your spring break plans? Peter Greenberg explains what you can do if you’re having second thoughts.
Peter Greenberg, host of Eye on Travel(Saturdays 4pm-6pm on WGN Radio) joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss what you can do if you have spring break travel plans, but you’re also worried about the coronavirus.