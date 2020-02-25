× Illinois brings in $10 million in pot taxes. Where does that money go?

The Illinois Department of Revenue reported more than $10 million in tax revenue was made in January from the sales for recreational marijuana. Andy Seeger, Cannabis Research Manager at Brightfield Group joins The Roe Conn Show to discuss how the “green rush” affects the job industry in Illinois. Also, Seeger talks about how you can obtain a career in the weed industry.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3734793/3734793_2020-02-26-011833.64kmono.mp3

